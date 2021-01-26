Banks Avoid Tougher UK Fraud Protection Duties, For Now

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 10:25 PM GMT) -- A recent High Court decision has temporarily stemmed banks' ever-expanding obligations to protect their customers from fraud, though the findings may not save lenders from shelling out compensation for consumers hoodwinked in a growing scam, attorneys say. A High Court judge earlier in January struck out allegations that Barclays Bank breached its so-called Quincecare duty of care to a woman who was duped into transferring £700,000 ($950,000) to fraudsters. The case is one of the first times the court has analyzed banks' obligations to protect their customers from so-called authorized push payment fraud after the U.K. Supreme Court's landmark ruling on...

