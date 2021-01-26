DC Circ. Won't Hear DOD Atty's Gitmo Public Access Fight

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit denied a U.S. Department of Defense attorney's appeal Tuesday seeking access to a classified Guantanamo Bay hearing on convicted al-Qaida terrorist Ibrahim al Qosi, finding that allowing government attorneys to stand in for the public and litigate public access issues "would invite ill-advised litigation in other contexts." In a six-page opinion authored by Judge Justin R. Walker, the three-judge panel unanimously rejected DOD attorney Philip Sundel's appeal challenging a military court's decision to deny him access to a classified hearing related to DOD attorneys who represent the now-released al Qosi, but who haven't had contact with him for...

