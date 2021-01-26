Dual Citizen Didn't Know Of FBAR Obligations, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Texas resident with citizenship in Romania shouldn't be liable for penalties after failing to timely report his foreign assets to the IRS because he was initially unaware of his U.S. tax obligations, he told the Fifth Circuit. The Internal Revenue Service should not have been granted a summary judgment ruling in Texas federal court finding Alexandru Bittner liable for penalties related to his nonwillful failure to timely report his foreign financial information, according to his Monday brief. Bittner, who was born in Romania and lived there throughout his life, complied with its tax laws in his country of origin and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS