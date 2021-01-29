Venice Finance Chief OK'd Disputed Rate Swaps, Banks Say

Law360, London (January 29, 2021, 3:41 PM GMT) -- Two Italian lenders have stepped up demands that Venice should keep to the terms of a €125 million ($152 million) debt restructuring deal signed during the last financial crisis, telling a London court that the agreements did not need to be approved by the local government. Banca Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Dexia Crediop SpA rejected the Italian city's claim that the interest rate swap arrangements are void or entitled it to claw back damages because they were unsuitable to its needs. The lenders argued in recent documents filed with the High Court that the city council did not need to approve...

