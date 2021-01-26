Brooks Brothers' Ch. 11 Plan Has Pension Fund Settlement

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Tuesday he is prepared to send men's suit retailer Brooks Brothers' Chapter 11 plan for a creditor vote, including a settlement of a nearly $70 million claim against the company for pension funding. The plan in the disclosure statement discussed at a remote hearing will allow the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. to stake out a $62 million claim alongside other unsecured creditors to the company's liquidation trust and the proceeds of any future legal actions. The 202-year-old company hit Chapter 11 in July after out-of-court efforts to sell the business were tripped up by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS