HSBC Sues Estate Agent For Inflated Property Valuations

Law360, London (January 29, 2021, 4:49 PM GMT) -- HSBC has sued estate agent Savills for negligently valuing a £15 million ($21 million) London property that was being used as loan collateral at approximately £50 million, saying the inflated estimate encouraged it to make risky lending decisions. HSBC UK Bank PLC said in a Jan. 17 High Court filing, which has newly been made public, that it wants to retrieve damages from Savills for overstating the value of a property based in the affluent neighborhood of St John's Wood in northwest London. The leasehold on the property was owned by Kite Properties Ltd., in which a trust known as Cynthia Sharp...

