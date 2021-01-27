6th Circ. Says Ch. 7 Malpractice Claims Not Estate's Property

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled that a Tennessee couple's claims against their bankruptcy lawyers for allegedly bungling their case belong to them personally and not their Chapter 7 estate, saying their damages did not accrue until after the bankruptcy petition was filed. In a published opinion Tuesday, the panel unanimously upheld lower court findings that Earl and Margaret Blasingame's malpractice claims post-dated their bankruptcy filing, saying even if their attorneys mishandled the preparation of the case, the damage was not "irremediable" until after the petition was filed. "With respect to each asserted breach, the ultimate damage came once the filing attorneys...

