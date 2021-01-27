Pot Testing Co. Says Equipment Maker Sold Faulty Machines

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- A cannabis testing company accused a lab equipment manufacturer of fraudulently marketing its diagnostic machines and refusing to give a refund after they failed, demanding more than $5 million in damages in a suit in California federal court. Think20 Labs LLC said Tuesday the machines it bought from Massachusetts-based PerkinElmer Health Sciences Inc. were rife with technical and hardware problems that rendered them unreliable and noncompliant with state testing regulations, forcing the company to close one of its laboratories. Think20 alleged that PerkinElmer and its executives "planned and schemed a pattern of misrepresentations, deception, fraud, deceit and suppression of pertinent facts"...

