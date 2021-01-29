Preparing The Securitization Market For Libor Transition

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 1:26 PM EST) -- Since the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates recommended the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate, the financial industry has been confronted with the eventual cessation of Libor. With the stated objective of the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority to cease requiring member banks from submitting Libor quotes as of the end of 2021, financial institutions are increasingly feeling the pressure to begin the process of amending trillions of dollars in notional value of Libor-related products for new risk-free rates, or RFRs. One of the most complex problems facing financial institutions are securitizations and the high degree of variation among...

