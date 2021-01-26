6th Circ. Says Bostock Buys Gay Worker 2nd Shot At Bias Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday revived a lawsuit brought by a worker who said an auto body parts supplier let him get harassed and ultimately fired him for being gay, finding that the U.S. Supreme Court's blockbuster Bostock decision meant his case should go forward. The three-judge panel's opinion vacated a district judge's ruling that Larry Shane Redmon didn't have valid Title VII claims against Yorozu Automotive Tennessee and sent the case back to the trial court. Redmon's 2019 appeal was frozen pending the June high court ruling, which said Title VII encompassed bias claims based on sexual orientation and gender...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS