Aetna Coverage Expansion Seen As Win For Trans Clients

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- Aetna Inc. said Tuesday that it would cover breast augmentation surgery for transfeminine policyholders, a move that comes after plaintiffs firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund raised the issue with the health insurance giant. Aetna said the policy change stemmed from a collaboration among Cohen Milstein, the Transgender fund and four of their clients, who approached the insurance company about coverage exclusions for transgender policyholders. "Our decision to update our clinical policy bulletin is consistent with many changes we have made over the years to better serve the needs of the LGBTQ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS