Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Won't Rehear Challenge To Union Settlement

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 1:08 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit will not reconsider a recent panel ruling that said a firefighters' union and Spokane, Washington, did not infringe a firefighter's rights by negotiating a settlement without his consent that barred him from appealing a suspension he faced.

An order issued Tuesday said both the original three-judge panel and the full court had decided not to rehear a unanimous panel decision from December that denied the challenge of a battalion chief, Don Waller, to a settlement agreement the city of Spokane and an International Association of Fire Fighters local negotiated without his knowledge.

"The full court has been advised of the petition for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!