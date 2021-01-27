9th Circ. Won't Rehear Challenge To Union Settlement

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 1:08 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit will not reconsider a recent panel ruling that said a firefighters' union and Spokane, Washington, did not infringe a firefighter's rights by negotiating a settlement without his consent that barred him from appealing a suspension he faced. An order issued Tuesday said both the original three-judge panel and the full court had decided not to rehear a unanimous panel decision from December that denied the challenge of a battalion chief, Don Waller, to a settlement agreement the city of Spokane and an International Association of Fire Fighters local negotiated without his knowledge. "The full court has been advised of the petition for...

