$300K SEC Disgorgement Should Stand Despite Liu Ruling

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Tuesday rejected a businessman's attempt to amend a settlement he reached with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over insider trading allegations, ruling he must pay $300,000 despite a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling altering the government's disgorgement powers. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter during a video conference hearing flatly rejected David L. Parker's argument that the high court's June ruling in Liu et al. v. Securities and Exchange Commission meant he no longer must pay the remaining money he owes in disgorgement. The Liu ruling held that a disgorgement award cannot exceed a wrongdoer's illicit...

