LA Immigration Judge Tapped As Top USCIS Atty

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:44 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has appointed Los Angeles-based U.S. Immigration Judge Ashley Tabaddor, who has more than 15 years of judicial experience, as the top attorney for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Judge Tabaddor, who has also served as the president of her union, the National Association of Immigration Judges, since 2017, will now be chief counsel for the USCIS, according to her LinkedIn profile. She said on her page that it was "an honor and a privilege" to be appointed by the Biden-Harris administration to the leadership team at DHS. Judge Tabbador, USCIS, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS