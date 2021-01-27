GAO Says IT Firm Was Rightly Excluded From $20B Contract

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 2:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a bid protest by IT services company InterImage following its exclusion from a series of contract awards totaling $20 billion, finding that the firm failed to provide adequate verification of its accounting systems. GAO General Counsel Thomas H. Armstrong wrote in a Jan. 21 decision released Tuesday that InterImage did not provide the National Institutes of Health a copy of a 2002 government audit report that would have established evidence of an "adequate accounting system." "The record reflects that NIH found the documentation submitted by InterImage failed to provide independent verification of an accounting system...

