Full Fed. Circ. Won't Take Up Hatch-Waxman Act Venue Limits

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:20 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit shot down Valeant Pharmaceuticals' petition to rehear its challenge to a New Jersey federal judge's decision limiting where Hatch-Waxman Act patent lawsuits over generic drugs can be filed. Tuesday's denial leaves in place the lower court's decision finding that patent litigation cases brought under the Hatch-Waxman Act, which governs the generic pharmaceutical approval process, are allowed only in districts where an act of infringement has already occurred and not where future infringing acts may occur. The Federal Circuit judges said in a brief order that both petitions for a panel rehearing and a rehearing en banc are denied....

