Woman Files $10M Suit Over Firing For Role In Capitol Chaos

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- A California woman who was sacked from her computer programming job after she posted photos of herself at the U.S. Capitol insurrection sued her former employer for $10 million Tuesday afternoon, alleging her firing breached Golden State civil rights law and her employment contract. Rioters overtake the steps and grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when pro-Trump supporters tried to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes. (Photo by Lev Radin/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Leah Snyder, who insists her participation at the deadly riot was limited to peacefully marching up to the Capitol and taking selfies with police...

