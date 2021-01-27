​​​​​​​ICE Cancels Plans For Unit To Monitor Foreign Trainees

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is walking back plans to launch a new unit tasked with monitoring compliance with its Optional Practical Training program, after an internal review found that most of the proposed unit's responsibilities were already covered. According to an announcement Tuesday, ICE determined that its Student and Exchange Visitor Program already has a handle on key responsibilities that were to be carried out by the new unit. The announcement came less than two weeks after ICE unveiled the plan. The dedicated compliance office would have been responsible for initiating investigations into graduates and employers suspected of abusing the...

