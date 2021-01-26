DOJ Retracts 'Zero Tolerance' Migrant Family Separation Rule

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 11:40 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's Justice Department on Tuesday formally did away with the Trump administration's controversial "zero tolerance" border policy, which resulted in the separation of thousands of migrant families, hundreds of whom have yet to be reunited. David Xol-Cholom of Guatemala hugs his son Byron at Los Angeles International Airport as they reunite on Jan. 22 after being apart during the Trump administration's wide-scale separation of immigrant families. The U.S. Department of Justice has rescinded the former president's "zero-tolerance" memo aimed at migrants crossing the border illegally, which led to scores of family separations. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson rescinded the policy...

