DEA Wants Second Hemp Rule Challenge Tossed

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- Hemp industry advocates suing to block the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from regulating the crops can't make their case in federal court, the agency argued, looking to close a second front in the legal fight over a controversial rule implicating hemp byproducts. The DEA told a D.C. federal court Tuesday that the Hemp Industries Association, which is angling to block enforcement of an interim rule that many believe would criminalize hemp waste, can only challenge the regulation in an appeals court, where the trade group has a similar suit pending. The DEA said the group can't use "artful pleading" to open...

