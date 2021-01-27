Conn. Top Court Grants New Trial Over Jury Instructions

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court has determined that a man convicted of second degree assault is entitled to a new trial, finding that the jury could have been misled by the trial court's instructions about how to evaluate his claims that police inadequately investigated the assault. The justices concluded on Tuesday that the jury instruction template that the trial court used didn't inform the jury that it could consider the adequacy of the police investigation when determining whether the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the convicted man was guilty. "Although the first sentence of the instruction acknowledged that the defendant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS