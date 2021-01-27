Paul Hastings Snags White Collar Duo From White & Case

Law360, London (January 27, 2021, 8:33 PM GMT) -- U.S. law firm Paul Hastings LLP said Wednesday it has swiped two former White & Case LLP partners with experience in regulatory and corruption probes for its London office. Jonathan Pickworth joins Paul Hastings after a little more than five years at White & Case, where he headed the firm's London white collar crime practice. Joanna Dimmock also joins Paul Hastings. She arrived at White & Case in 2015 and, like Pickworth, came to that firm from Dechert LLP. "The investigations and compliance environment for global companies has changed markedly in recent years, and our clients require sophisticated counsel to help...

