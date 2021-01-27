Top UK Court To Weigh Pfizer Costs Bid In £89M Antitrust Suit

Law360, London (January 27, 2021, 1:39 PM GMT) -- Britain's highest court has agreed to decide whether Pfizer and Flynn Pharma can recover their legal fees from the country's competition watchdog after beating its initial £89.4 million ($122 million) case accusing the companies of charging excessive prices for an anti-epilepsy drug. The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will review whether the Competition and Markets Authority has to pay part of the costs for Pfizer and Flynn Pharma arising from an investigation into whether they abused their market dominance by raising prices. The CMA fined Pfizer and Flynn for breaching antitrust rules, but was forced to reconsider after the Competition Appeal Tribunal found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS