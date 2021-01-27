Special Master Urges Toss Of Opt-Out Valeant Investor Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- A small group of investors in the company formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. waited too long to bring securities fraud claims against the company, a former federal judge in New Jersey said Tuesday. In a Jan. 26 report and recommendation, Dennis M. Cavanaugh, a retired judge appointed to act as a special master for pretrial matters in the investors' suit against Valeant and some of its executives, determined that the suit was brought after the two-year statute of limitations applicable under fraud provisions of federal securities law and added that a legal precedent for extending the statute of limitations...

