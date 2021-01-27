2 Firms Steer Materials Co.'s £403M Bet On UK Manufacturer

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:16 PM EST) -- Materials manufacturer Schweitzer-Mauduit International said Wednesday that it offered to purchase Scapa in a cash deal that valued the health care and industrial components manufacturer's equity at roughly £402.9 million ($551.9 million), with guidance from King & Spalding and DLA Piper. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., guided by King & Spalding LLP, said in a news release that the board of DLA Piper client Scapa Group PLC had agreed to the purchase terms. The transaction will see Schweitzer-Mauduit expand its paper, film, net, and nonwoven design and manufacturing business with the inclusion of Scapa's medical and industrial equipment design and production capabilities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS