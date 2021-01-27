Samsung Gets Fast Appeal Of China FRAND Injunction Ruling

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday agreed to speed up Samsung's appeal of U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's decision to bar the South Korean tech giant from having a dispute with Ericsson over patents essential to the 4G and 5G wireless standards heard exclusively in China. The appeals court issued an order saying Samsung must file its opening brief by Feb. 22, as the company had requested. Samsung's appeal stems from the Eastern District of Texas judge's preliminary injunction earlier this month that maintained his right to hear a dispute claiming Samsung refused to accept a fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS