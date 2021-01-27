Truck Buyers Fight Back On Litigation Funding Challenge

Law360, London (January 27, 2021, 4:32 PM GMT) -- Buyers of trucks that are suing several leading manufacturers for participating in a cartel hit back on Wednesday at an attempt by DAF to invalidate their funding arrangements, telling an appeals court that they are not bound by regulations for damages-based agreements. Rhodri Thompson QC, counsel for UK Trucks Claim Ltd., said that the definition of "claims management" in the compensation and financial markets legislation that DAF, a Dutch truck maker, has relied on in its appeal falls outside the role and remit of his client's litigation funders. He said that DAF's "black-letter reading" of the laws leads to "absurdity." It...

