Ariz. Threatens 2nd Deportation Freeze Suit, Citing DHS Deal

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- Arizona's attorney general has promised additional legal action over the Biden administration's 100-day pause on deportations, centering its threats on a Trump-era agreement between the federal agency and the state. In a move similar to Texas attorney general Ken Paxton's missive to acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske last week, Arizona's top law enforcement official, Mark Brnovich, accused DHS of violating the terms of the Sanctuary for Americans First Enactment, or SAFE, agreement in a letter Tuesday. Unless Pekoske revokes his Jan. 20 memorandum halting removals, Brnovich said his office, like Texas, would seek relief in court....

