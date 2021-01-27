Biden Returns To Obama Standards For Tribal Consultation

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has issued a memorandum to the heads of federal agencies that he said would "reinvigorate the consultation process with Indian tribes" by reaffirming earlier guidance from former President Barack Obama. Biden's memorandum issued Tuesday to the leaders of all federal agencies backs Obama's 2009 memorandum that "requires each agency to prepare and periodically update a detailed plan of action to implement the policies and directives" of a 2000 executive order from former President Bill Clinton that "charges all executive departments and agencies with engaging in regular, meaningful, and robust consultation with tribal officials in the development of federal...

