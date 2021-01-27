Records Detail Trump-Era Program To Speed Deportation

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- Newly released documents are shedding light on a Trump administration program that sped up deportations of Central American migrants through a little-known agreement with Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. According to the American Immigration Council, one of the plaintiffs in the public records lawsuit filed in May in the Northern District of California that yielded the documents, these fast-track procedures ensure that "in some instances, people are deported within hours of arrival." The documents, which were obtained by a coalition of immigration advocacy organizations, including the American Immigration Lawyers Association and Human Rights Watch, reveal previously unknown operational details about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS