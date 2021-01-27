Investment, Restructuring Vet Rejoins Shearman As Executive

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 3:26 PM EST) -- An investment professional with experience leading restructuring operations at multiple global investment banks is rejoining Shearman & Sterling LLP as a member of its executive team and chairman of its financial restructuring and insolvency practice. Shearman announced on Wednesday that Mark Shapiro would return to the firm as a partner based in its New York office. The move marks a homecoming for Shapiro, who worked for Shearman between 1986 and 2002 and served as co-head of the restructuring and bankruptcy group, according to his LinkedIn profile. Shapiro most recently was managing director and the head of restructuring at global hedge fund...

