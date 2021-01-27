Texas Justices Told Tolling Saves TCEQ Enviro Credit Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- A coating manufacturer has asked the Texas Supreme Court to revive its allegations that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality wrongly denied it "emission reduction credits," saying the deadline to use the credits should be tolled while it fights to prove it's entitled to them. AC Interests LP, formerly American Coatings LP, filed a petition for review with the state's high court on Monday, arguing that the 60-month deadline to use the credits should have been paused during its six-year campaign to establish that it was entitled to the credits. Participants in the program can earn credits by creating permanent emissions...

