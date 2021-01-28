Cozen Nabs Hall Maines Insurance Atty With Energy Expertise

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- Cozen O'Connor has tapped a former Hall Maines & Lugrin PC insurance coverage litigator with almost two decades of experience representing clients in the energy industry to join its global insurance practice in Houston, the firm announced Wednesday. Wendy B. Hall is hopping from Hall Maines, a 17-attorney insurance boutique where she was a shareholder, to Cozen O'Connor, which has over 750 attorneys in 30 offices across North America. Hall's practice focuses on coverage disputes, litigation and insurance policy analysis. "I'm really excited to offer my clients the support network that Cozen O'Connor has that I didn't have at Hall Maines...

