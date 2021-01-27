McHenry To Step Down From Leading Immigration Courts

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- James McHenry will step down as the director of the Executive Office of Immigration Review, ending his tenure of more than three years leading the nation's immigration courts, according to a Wednesday memo from the U.S. Department of Justice. McHenry was appointed interim director in May 2017, a position that was made permanent in January 2018. He joined the agency from the Office of Disability Adjudication and also previously worked as a senior attorney for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Jean King, a former EOIR general counsel and its current chief administrative law judge, will assume leadership of the immigration courts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS