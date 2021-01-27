Justices Asked To Decide If 1 Slur Enough To Back Bias Suits

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Black ex-worker at a Dallas hospital urged U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether a single utterance of a racial slur Justice Brett Kavanaugh once called "the most offensive word in English" is sufficient to sustain a federal hostile work environment claim, citing an "intractable" circuit split. Former Parkland Memorial Hospital operating room aide Robert Collier's petition for high court review said the Fifth Circuit, which affirmed the dismissal of his case, and the Sixth, Seventh, Eighth and Tenth Circuits all say a one-time racial epithet isn't sufficiently severe to get a Title VII hostile work environment claim to a jury....

