Caldwell Cassady Nabs Ex-Baker Botts IP Partner

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:34 AM EST) -- Caldwell Cassady & Curry has brought on a former Baker Botts LLP partner as principal to advise clients in intellectual property and commercial disputes based out of its Dallas office. Brian D. Johnston's legal experience includes handling disputes and appeals in federal court over patents, trade secrets and copyrights, the firm said Tuesday. Johnston joins 14 other attorneys with Caldwell Cassady & Curry, according to its website. With more than 10 years of IP experience and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Rice University, Johnston has guided clients through disputes involving semiconductors, electronics, telecommunications, networking and other hardware and software...

