Samsung Gets Mixed Win At Fed. Circ. In Motion Sensor Fight

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld part of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that struck down several claims of a motion sensor mobile patent challenged by Samsung, while tossing out the board's ruling with regard to other claims in the patent. In a nonprecedential opinion, a split three-judge panel said that the PTAB correctly interpreted phrases for detecting the orientation of a mobile device and maintaining the sequence of orientations in KEYnetik Inc.'s patent in finding several claims invalid as obvious. However, the panel majority said that the PTAB erred in finding that Samsung did not have a burden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS