Nurse Says Fingers Can't Bend After Using Jewel Sanitizer

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- An Illinois home care nurse is suing the makers of Jewel brand hand sanitizer, saying that after using the product, her hands were left dry, blistered and hardened to the point that she can no longer bend her fingers. In a complaint filed in state court on Monday, Crystal Brandon said the sanitizer made and sold by Jewel Companies Inc. and Better Living Brands LLC, both under the Albertsons Companies umbrella, is dangerously defective and the companies failed to warn consumers about the risks. According to the complaint, Brandon is a registered home health care provider with non-party Home Care Assistance...

