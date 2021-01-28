Portland Mayor Accepts Apology From Pepper-Sprayed Atty

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Portland's mayor accepted an apology from the attorney he pepper-sprayed for accosting him over a perceived lack of social distancing and face mask usage, saying Thursday he hopes the incident will be "a catalyst for all of us to return to healthy, respectful civic dialogue." For the legal industry, the incident is the latest case study in attorneys' off-the-clock antics creating a headache for firms. The incident occurred Sunday as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the city's former mayor Sam Adams were leaving the tented outdoor dining area of a local pub. Local attorney Cary Cadonau of Brownstein Rask LLP was...

