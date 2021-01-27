Sens. Push FCC To Prioritize Rural Clinics In COVID Funding

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- Six senators have asked the Federal Communications Commission to ensure that small, rural clinics receive a portion of the recently released funding for emergency telehealth capabilities, correcting errors they say were built into a first round of coronavirus relief funds. The Monday letter, led by four Democrats, one Republican and one independent, said that $200 million allocated for remote medical care in the early days of the pandemic didn't sufficiently reach clinics in remote areas where Americans struggle to access both the internet and health care. Now that Congress has authorized another $249.95 million cash infusion for the program, the lawmakers...

