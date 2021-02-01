Watchstone To Pay Slater & Gordon's Costs In PwC Suit

Law360, London (February 1, 2021, 2:52 PM GMT) -- Watchstone Group PLC has accepted it is liable to pay Slater & Gordon's legal costs after PricewaterhouseCoopers dragged the law firm into fresh litigation over its soured deal to buy a subsidiary from the insurance technology provider. The terms of Slater and Gordon's £11 million ($15 million) settlement with Watchstone over an ill-fated acquisition indemnify the law firm against new claims made by PwC LLP, the company said in a Jan. 25 High Court filing, which has been made public. The law firm was roped into a £63 million lawsuit filed by the technology provider against PwC after the accounting firm filed a part 20 claim,...

