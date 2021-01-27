Ark. Court Says Patient Paralysis Suit Properly Tossed

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- An Arkansas appellate panel on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing health care providers of failing to timely diagnose a man's spinal fractures which ultimately rendered him a paraplegic, saying the patient's medical expert offered a speculative opinion as to how the alleged negligence caused the injuries. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld summary judgment rulings in favor of Drs. Edward Lucas Andrada and Sarah Robertson and Radiologists of Russellville PA in a suit accusing the health care providers of failing to detect that patient Ramon Magrans had unknowingly fractured portions of his spine due to a...

