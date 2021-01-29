Caterpillar Unit Sues UK Rail Network Over Track Contracts

Law360, London (January 29, 2021, 5:11 PM GMT) -- A subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc. that builds train infrastructure has sued the owner of the U.K.'s rail network, claiming it was unlawfully passed over for three major track supply contracts. Progress Rail Services UK Ltd., a Caterpillar company that acquired its British trackwork manufacturing business from an international infrastructure group, Balfour Beatty, in 2011, accused Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd. of breaching its public law duties or "manifest error" by awarding the contracts to three competitors. The claim asks the High Court to set aside the contract decisions and declare that Network Rail would have awarded the deals to Progress if it...

