Investors Sue Advisers Over £4.2M Missing Loan Notes

Law360, London (January 29, 2021, 5:53 PM GMT) -- Two insurance brokers have launched legal action in London after a slice of their combined £4.2 million ($5.8 million) investment in renewable energy companies was allegedly re-appropriated to pay off substantial existing debt. Business partners Paul Jansen and Kevin Hastings said in a High Court lawsuit that they invested a total of £4.2 million in the energy companies through loan notes in 2019 after receiving financial advice. However, according to their Jan. 8 particulars of claim, which have now been made public, the cash was not used to make any secured loans but was used instead to "reduce, repay or refinance" the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS