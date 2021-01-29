What You Need To Know About NJ Virtual Jury Trials

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- New Jersey will be allowing civil jury trials to resume virtually beginning Monday, and to prepare the state's attorneys for the unprecedented change, the New Jersey State Bar Association hosted a webinar offering tips and advice for the technological transition. The event took place Thursday and featured more than half a dozen speakers including moderator Michael G. Donahue III of Stark & Stark PC, who previously chaired the state bar association's civil trial bar section, and state Superior Court Judges Sohail Mohammed, David H. Ironson, Lisa P. Thornton and Andrea I. Marshall. Donahue said the transition to virtual trials may be...

