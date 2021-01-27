Calif. Court Affirms SF Tax May Pass With Simple Majority

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- A San Francisco tax measure brought by the public needed only a simple majority of voters to pass in 2018, a California appeals panel affirmed Wednesday, rejecting arguments that an elected official's involvement in the initiative should change its considerations. California's First Appellate District, Division Five, rejected arguments by the right-leaning Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and others that the involvement of an elected official in the initiative process required the court to distinguish the case from similar cases decided in other courts. The panel rejected arguments that the tax measure needed more than a two-thirds majority to pass and adopted the reasoning from...

