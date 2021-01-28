GenCanna Bankruptcy Trustee Wants $1.2M From Pillsbury

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- The trustee overseeing the wind-down of bankrupt hemp company GenCanna has filed an adversary proceeding seeking $1.2 million back that the company paid to law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. GenCanna, now known as OGGUSA Inc. after the company sold its assets as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, paid the money to Pillsbury for legal services in December 2019, according to an attachment to Monday's suit. The trustee, Oxford Restructuring Advisors LLC, is seeking the money under Section 547 of the Bankruptcy Code, which allows debtors to recover payments made to creditors within 90 days of filing for bankruptcy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS