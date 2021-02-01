Ex-Mich. Gov. Should Not Be Criminally Liable For Flint Crisis

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- On Jan. 14, the Michigan solicitor general and the Wayne County prosecutor announced the indictments of former Gov. Rick Snyder and eight other current and former state and local officials accused of playing roles in the Flint drinking water debacle. That fiasco exposed thousands of residents to high concentrations of lead in their water supply and resulted in at least 12 persons dying from Legionnaires' disease. While the other officials are charged with offenses including manslaughter, perjury and obstruction of justice, the only charges against Snyder are two counts of willful neglect of duty. These charges are astonishing because it is...

