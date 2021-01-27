Calif. Lawmakers Want Cos. To Report GHG Emissions

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 11:07 PM EST) -- California lawmakers have drafted a new bill that would require large corporations such as Exxon Mobil, Microsoft and Apple to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and create plans to reduce their carbon footprints. On Tuesday, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, introduced the Climate Corporation Accountability Act, which would require approximately 5,000 companies to disclose their personal emissions and set target reductions for them. The emissions disclosure bill would apply to publicly traded companies doing business with California that also hold more than $1 billion in annual revenue. "Given the corporate sector's major role in the worsening climate crisis and given the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS