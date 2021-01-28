UK Insurers Warned Against 'Funding' Ransomware Payouts

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 1:17 PM GMT) -- Insurers are effectively funding cybercriminals by subsidizing ransomware payments through insurance policies, creating a vicious cycle that generates further attacks, an information technology security company warned on Thursday. Databarracks said regulation should be introduced if insurers did not stop compensating businesses for paying ransoms to hackers. The strategy of claiming on cyber-insurance policies is "funding cybercriminals and creating a vicious circle of further attacks," the company said. Cybercriminals use a ransomware attack to lock company IT systems and demand a payment, threatening to publish sensitive data or permanently block access to it if managers do not comply. Peter Groucutt, managing director at London-based Databarracks,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS